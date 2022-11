Meal Delivery

When people join Senior Village or volunteer, they often say, “I didn’t know Senior Village did that.” As Senior Village offers the gift of helping neighbors live their best lives on their own, but not alone, new needs are identified. One is short-term meal delivery.

Who is eligible?

Member returning home after a hospital or rehab stay

Member with physician-ordered limitation

Arrangements require advance notice.