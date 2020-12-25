To celebrate Hanukkah, the board members of IJSS went to the back patio of Nate and Melanie Einbund where they were treated with latkes and jelly filled donuts. Everyone brought menorahs and as the sun went down the candles were lit. The challenge was keeping them lit with the cool evening wind. The Einbunds plan to make this a holiday tradition for the IJSS board.
Shabbat services will be held on Friday, January 22 at 7 p.m. on Zoom for members, and led by Rabbi Seltzer and cantorial soloist Sarah Boltt. The singing and music are just as good on zoom so join in.
Since IJSS runs on a calendar year and as a reminder to members and future members, dues for 2021 should be sent in to:
Linda Bechky
36493 S Desert Sun Dr
Tucson, AZ 85739