We are proud to announce that the Institute for Judaic Services and Studies at SaddleBrooke will again be providing High Holy Day Services. Rabbi Sanford Seltzer will lead our services with Sarah Bollt our Cantorial Soloist, accompanied by Chris Tackett. Below is the schedule for the services which will all be held at the MountainView Country Club Ballroom.
Erev Rosh Hashanah: Sunday, September 29, 7:00 p.m.
Rosh Hashanah: Monday, September 30, 9:30 a.m. (Please note that we will only hold 1 (one) Rosh Hashanah service)
Kol Nidre: Tuesday, October 8, 7:00 p.m..
Yom Kippur Morning Service: Wednesday, October 9, 9:30 a.m.
Yom Kippur Torah Study/Discussion with Rabbi Seltzer, 3:00 p.m.
Yom Kippur Afternoon Service: 4:00 p.m.
The afternoon service will be followed by Kiddush to break the fast and a Havdalah service.
Members of the IJSS will again be able to remember family and friends through the Book of Remembrance. For more information about the IJSS, High Holy Day Services or the Book of Remembrance, please contact Joan Elder (Chair), joanlelder@aol.com or Sandy McNabb (Secretary), sandy@mcnabbmail.com.
Save the dates for our Shabbat Services, all held at the MountainView Country Club Ballroom on Friday evenings at 7:00 p.m. on 10/25, 11/22, 12/20, 1/31, 2/28, 3/27, and 4/24.
Finally, our Education Program, which is open to all SaddleBrooke Residents, will take place at the MountainView Country Club on Tuesday evenings at 7:00 p.m. on Feb 4, 11, and 18.