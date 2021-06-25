IJSS hopes that our members and friends will take pleasure in the summer months. Perhaps a vacation, visiting with family and friends, having adventures, enjoying new foods maybe in the plan.
Know that IJSS is preparing for the coming 2021 to 2022 year.
Our new Rabbi is happily preparing our High Holiday services. Rabbi Laura will be officiating at our High Holiday Services and continuing with monthly Shabbat services. She has an energetic personality, is a people person with a deep understanding and knowledge of Judaic practices and studies.
We are excited as we work towards being able to meet person to person as a congregation for both Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur.
IJSS is a small and welcoming congregation. Our members are the core of our being. If you have questions or wish to join our congregation, please feel free to contact Joan Elder (520) 360-1478) or Seth Eisner (520) 818-6340) for information.
High Holiday news will be sent to members in August.
Vacations
This time of year, often prompts the question where can I go next? Kosher vacations (including Spas) abound the internet with Kosher vacations in Greece, Cyprus, Morocco, Dubai, France, Italy among other destinations. If you are looking for something a bit unusual check out totallyjewishtravel.com.
Stateside the website Kosher Travel suggests: Phoenix has Jewish deli food but also The Cutler Plotkin Jewish Heritage Center of Phoenix and the Arizona Jewish Historical Society. Philadelphia (my hometown), great deli and The National Museum of American Jewish History. We found it outstanding. New Orleans has excellent cuisines and the Museum of the Southern Jewish Experience. Denver is the home of the Rocky Mountain Jewish Historical Society and the Holocaust Awareness Institute, Charleston boosts excellent food and the Jewish Heritage Collection. Newport R.I. is home to Touro Synagogue, the oldest synagogue in the U.S. Canadian vacations are popular too. Toronto is home to The Jewish Museum of Canada; and visit Niagara Falls. Montreal allows one to practice their French, eat exquisite food and is home to The Jewish Museum of Montreal. A comedy festival is also held during the summer.
The staycation offers some ideas as well. Take some time out to tour the Historic Jewish Cemetery at Boothill in Tombstone. In Tucson see The Holocaust History Center, the JCC Fine Art Gallery, and the Jewish History Museum.
Jewish Food—Summer Recipes
Trying to keep cool and refreshed is a prime objective of many at this time as we heat up.
An Israeli treat:
Limonana – Frozen Mint Lemonade
Ingredients:
- 1/2cup sugar (or more to taste) – using sugar substitutes works well too.
- 1 3/4cups water (divided)
- 1cup fresh lemon juice
- 3 1/2cups ice
- 1cup fresh mint leaves
- 6mint sprigs for garnish (optional)
Directions
- In a small saucepan, combine 1 cup of water and sugar. Heat over medium, whisking constantly, till the sugar dissolves. Let the water cool to room temperature. Or, you can also add 2 cups of water to the blender and then add sweetener.
- In a blender, combine the sugar water, fresh lemon juice, ice, fresh mint leaves and 3/4 cup of water.
- Pulse for a few seconds, then blend for 1 minute till the ice is thoroughly crushed and the drink takes on the texture of a thick slushy. Taste. This recipe produces a mildly sweet limonana. Some people like it sweeter. Add sugar to taste, if desired, and blend again.
- Pour into cold glasses and serve. Garnish with sprigs of mint, if desired.
Summer Shabbat Suggestions
IJSS services will begin for the High Holidays. A way of observing Shabbat during the summer might include:
- Listening to a podcast, a Jewish story, music, or the weekly Torah portion.
- Have a Shabbat picnic. Go outdoors on your patio with a salad, cheese, cold cuts, candles, wine and Challah. You may enjoy having a Limonana as well.
- Read a book about Jewish traditions and customs in other countries or one with a Jewish theme.
- Take a Shabbat nap and truly rest during the holiday.
- Do a craft project that can be used for Shabbat. Maybe beeswax candles or a kiddush cup. Ask others to join you.
IJSS continues to wish you and yours a summer of happiness, peace, health and lots of ice cream!