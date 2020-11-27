The Jewish holiday of Hanukah occurs during the month of December. This year it will be celebrated from Thursday, December 10 to Friday, December 18. Chanukah or Hanukah means rededication when the Second Temple was rededicated.
The Jews led by the Maccabees were a band of freedom fighters who freed Judea from the Syrian – Greeks during the second temple period. During that time period the Jews had a holy temple in which an eternal light burned. But because of the battle the oil had not been replenished and there was not enough to last till more could be gotten. But the oil miraculously lasted for eight days until a fresh supply was brought and the Temple could be rededicated. Thus, this holiday celebrates the miracle of oil in the eternal light and is also called the Festival of Lights.
During Hanukah candles are lit in a Menorah (candelabra) that holds eight candles, the nineth candle is used for lighting them. One candle is added each night through the eight nights.
We eat potato pancakes, called latkes, because they are fried in oil to symbolize the oil needed for the eternal light in the Temple. Gifts are also given each night for eight nights!
Regular monthly services for members will be via Zoom on Friday, November 20 at 7 p.m. and the annual meeting on Friday, December 18 at 4:30 p.m. with a zoom joint lighting of Hanukah candles on the last night.
If you have questions or want to join IJSS please reach out to Joan Elder by email at joanlelder@aol.com or call (520) 360-1478.