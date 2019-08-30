IMPACT of Southern Arizona’s programs are designed to stabilize families, support senior independence and be sure people have access to the resources necessary to move people out of poverty. School success is an important factor in this endeavor, and IMPACT is on a mission to make sure that school children who need glasses, get them!
IMPACT staff accompanied our local Oro Valley/Catalina Lions Club and members from another Tucson club who owned screening equipment on a series of school screening days. Together we discovered that 28% of all high school students living along the corridor from SaddleBrooke to I-60 needed glasses. Coming across someone needing a magnification correction of 4x, the principal said; “That young man is my worst discipline problem! No doubt. Of all the preschool through 8th grade students that were screened, 17% needed glasses.
Those statistics told us that more than 450 children need glasses to correct blurry vision, and other eye related issues. IMPACT pledged to buy a screening machine for the local Lions Club, so they could set their own schedules without having to work around availability of Tucson equipment. SaddleBrooke Outreach was asked to join us, and they too provided a machine. With just two machines, the Lions are out there again this year checking the vision of thousands of Pinal County students, and they are expanding into more Amphitheater schools this year.
IMPACT is able to provide two pair of glasses and a complete eye exam for only $70. While that does not sound like a lot to many of us, it can be daunting for a family who struggles to afford food, or fuel to get to work; especially those who have to find groceries and employment far from home. IMPACT of Southern Arizona has been talking with various clubs and groups, and writing grants to be able to provide glasses to children this year: $1050 will cover 15 children. Every year that a child goes without glasses is another year of struggling in the classroom and with homework, and falling behind.
Are you interested in helping us ensure these Pinal County children have the opportunity to enjoy and thrive in their education so they can graduate ready to tackle the world? Let’s give them a leg up so they can be successful as they grow older, and are able to break the cycle of poverty in their families! Please consider a charitable tax credit donation to IMPACT of Southern AZ this year. Perhaps you have an RMD to cash out, and are feeling ahead of your budget. What a wonderful way to transform those funds you saved for retirement, into an investment in a young child’s future! It becomes a legacy - a circle of success - and you can begin it today! Charitable tax credit donations may be made through our secure website, noted below.
For more information please feel free to call Barbara at 520-825-0009, or learn more about our programs online at www.impactsoaz.org. Follow us on Facebook for updates throughout the year: facebook.com/impactsoaz, or sign up on the website for our e-newsletter. Jump into the fall season knowing you have the potential to start a ripple of change in a young person’s life. Thank you for making a difference!