Can you believe how quickly we are approaching the end of the year? My oldest son said the other day; “Just a few weeks left in this decade!” Having graduated high school at the Y2K mark, I laughed that he is already counting decades! That then made me think of other things being counted this time of year: the days until Black Friday and Christmas, days until family arrive for the holiday visit, dollars in our bank accounts and gift budgets, and the number of IMPACT programs and projects proven to support thousands of individuals each year, and impact the community!
Here is a count worth noting! (1) Volunteer Opportunities (2) Tax Credit Investments (3) Food Bank and Nutrition Education (4) Senior Meals (5) Senior Medical Transport (6) Job Training (7) Employment Resource Center (8) Workshops and Seminars (9) ESL and Citizenship (10) Clothing (11) Diapers and Incontinence Supplies (12) Toiletries (13) Back to School Supplies (14) Glasses for Children (15) Education Enrichment Materials for Schools (16) MIMs Groceries Feeding Free Lunch Families When School is Out (17) More than 300 Thanksgiving Dinner Kits (18) 200+ Holiday Adopted Children (19) Financial Literacy (20) Recognition of Women Of IMPACT (21) Community and Business Partnerships that make so many wonderful things possible!
Your involvement and investments in IMPACT begin that ripple of change in people’s lives that transforms their futures, as we lift and guide them out of poverty.
Recently, in Hayden, far north in the Coper Corridor of Pinal County, there are hundreds of families affected by the recent closure of the Asarco mine due to a strike; and dozens of families have flocked to IMPACT for help.
Food Bank programs are income qualified; so many new families have recently enrolled for our assistance, as their sole household income plummeted to zero. Imagine what you would do in such a situation! In past years, strikes have lasted months, so we anticipate great increases in need this holiday season. Typically, our IMPACT Food Bank assists about 500 families each month. In September the number was 509. In October: 553!
It is often a difficult and humbling experience to come to an agency asking for help. Here at IMPACT we welcome each family and go the extra mile to let them know we care, because it is important to us that they are always treated with dignity and respect. One of our clients mentioned to a friend she coaxed in, that she knew from experience it was hard at first to walk through that front door, but that he would soon feel right at home because IMPACT is a warm and welcoming place full of resources, ideas, and support.
We have been able to provide these and other families with food and clothing, and to sign them up for a Thanksgiving Dinner Kit, our Adopt-A-Child program to insure their children still have the opportunity for a joyful holiday season, and other services.
Through our Job Resource Center we have helped several adults find part time work, update their resumes, apply for new full time jobs, and enter training paths for new career opportunities. Imagine how thankful these folks are for IMPACT! This is definitely a chance to improve lives and inspire futures! If you are interested in helping in one of these areas, consider volunteering in our Job Resource Center.
We also coordinate with other area agencies offering services, so that together we can all help as many unduplicated people as possible!
For more information about IMPACT of Southern Arizona, visit our website: www.impactsoaz.org, or check out our Facebook page: Facebook/impactsoaz. Most importantly, if you hear of anyone struggling through these holiday months, please tell them to call us for help. We can be reached at (520) 825-0009. We truly are here to help stabilize families and seniors, and to guide them to self-sufficiency! If you would like to help financially, tax credit qualified donations may be made directly on our website, or by calling our office. Your gift is an investment in the future of our community! $400/3,300 people helped each year is only 12 cents per person. Who knew 12 cents could change some one’s life?
We wish you all a joyful, holiday season - celebrated with friends, family, and loved ones.