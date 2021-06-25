Our New Mission Statement:
To empower Southern Arizonans with the resources required to pursue a stabilized and enhanced quality of life.
In early 2020, the IMPACT Board of Directors and staff began the Strategic Planning process to set the goals and direction for the upcoming five years. We had already been discussing our desire to focus more attention on moving people forward, because our 20th Anniversary marked a moment at which we realized the children whom we had served over our organizational lifespan were now adults. How many would return to us with their own families, needing assistance to make ends meet? How many families had been with us for extended periods of time, stabilized, but not yet self-sufficient? What does it take to help move them forward?
As the financial COVID recovery advances, an IMPACT Client Advocate will be permanently joining our staff to work together with families to define their personal goals for the future and set up personalized pathways to an improved quality of life. One person, however, can never be enough to effectively work with the hundreds of families we serve, so added assistance will come through a new corps of volunteer Community Navigators, who will join the IMPACT team to help support and encourage each family along that journey. This new support will make a meaningful, lasting difference in their lives and their futures, and people like you, who are interested in helping this way, are welcome to reach out and let us know. Email volunteer@impactsoaz.org.
Treating all people with dignity and respect is at the core of our organizational culture. IMPACT clients often comment that it is very challenging to come into a nonprofit for the first time to ask for help. This was especially difficult for many in 2020 who had never needed assistance before and had no idea where to turn. It is intimidating, and embarrassing; but they told us that once they stepped into the IMPACT lobby, met by Nora’s warm, welcoming smile, and the kindness and empathy of staff and volunteers, they felt the stress melt away and their hearts open to HOPE. It is a place where people truly care!
This is one reason we embraced another incredible vision for our future: to build a grocery store style food bank, that allows people to shop and choose the foods they like; making selections that fit their families and needs. There will be recipes and food tastings, nutritional education, and best of all, an improved experience for all that eliminates that feeling of receiving a ‘hand out’. This will be a fun, bright, family friendly space. We have already started working on designs with M3 Engineering and Technology Corporation and are fine tuning details of what the space might look like. Soon we will be launching a campaign to share this total vision, so watch for news throughout the coming months for more details as we roll out this exciting project.
As IMPACT of Southern Arizona kicks off its plans for the next five years, keep in touch through our website and Facebook. Sign up for our newsletter to keep abreast of all that is going on! Together we give hope; and by working together, we have the ability to change lives!