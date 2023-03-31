February and March are important months for the Tri-Community Food Bank (TCFB). A couple of significant Food Drives take place that enable us to continue to assist our neighbors in need with emergency food supplies.

In February, Epic Rides held their annual “24 Hours in the Old Pueblo” mountain bike event. A total of 6,800-pounds of food was collected at the event, and donated to TCFB.

Once the food was received into our warehouse, several members of SaddleBrooke Rotary (pictured) spent hours sorting the donated food for more efficient storage. This effort was critical as we were preparing to receive additional food donations from another major Food Drive. We are very grateful to Epic Rides and the SaddleBrooke Rotary for their generous donations of goods and labor.

In March, the annual SaddleBrooke Community Outreach (SBCO) Food Drive takes place. SBCO has supported and partnered with the Food Bank for the past 25-years. The monetary and food donations received during the SBCO annual Food Drive make a major contribution toward keeping the Food Bank open.

The Tri-Community Food Bank is an all-volunteer organization . The TCFB is located at 108 Redwood Road, in Mammoth. We are open five days a week (Monday to Thursday and Saturday) from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., to serve to the communities of Oracle, San Manuel, Mammoth and Dudleyville.

The Tri-Community Food Bank is an IRS 501c3 non-profit corporation and an Arizona Qualifying Charitable Organization. We spend zero percent for administration costs, and are totally supported by your generous donations. The TCFB also receives food donations from the United Food Bank in Mesa, Arizona.