Your help is needed! Tri-Community Food Bank, an IRS Non-profit 501(c)(3); AZ Charitable Agency, wishes to thank the many individuals, community organizations and churches for your generous support this year. Through August, thanks to you, over 2,400 households and 7,115 individuals have enjoyed satisfying, nutritious meals.
Tri-Community Food Bank wishes to send our most sincere thanks to the communities of SaddleBrooke and SaddleBrooke Ranch.
Your continued generosity permitted us to offer emergency food boxes and special holiday meal boxes, during Thanksgiving and Christmas. We couldn’t have done it without you!
The churches, clubs, associations, resident units and individuals again remembered our client families, kids and seniors. We are extremely grateful to you all.
And we wish you and yours a Happy, Healthy New Year!
The truth is there are people right now that need your help. Please share the joy of the coming season by sending your special gift today. Thank you for your compassion and generosity, and for making a difference in someone’s life.
Please send your special gift to: Tri-Community Food Bank, P.O. Box 38, Mammoth, AZ 85618.