We are proud to announce that the Institute for Judaic Services and Studies at SaddleBrooke will again be providing High Holy Day Services. Rabbi Sanford Seltzer will again lead our services with Sarah Bollt our Cantorial Soloist accompanied by Chris Tackett. Below is the schedule for the services which will all be held at the MountainView Country Club Ballroom.
Erev Rosh Hashanah: Sunday, Sept. 29, 7 p.m.
Rosh Hashanah: Monday, Sept. 30, 9:30 a.m. (Please note that we will only hold one Rosh Hashanah service)
Kol Nidre: Tuesday, Oct. 8, 7 p.m.
Yom Kippur Morning Service:
- Wednesday, Oct. 9, 9:30 a.m.
- Yom Kippur Torah Study/Discussion with Rabbi Seltzer, 3 p.m.
- Yom Kippur Afternoon Service: 4 p.m.
- The afternoon service will be followed by Kiddush to break the fast and a Havdalah service.
Members of the IJSS will again be able to remember family and friends through the Book of Remembrance. For more information about the IJSS, High Holy Day Services or the Book of Remembrance, please contact Joan Elder (Chair) joanlelder@aol.com or Sandy McNabb (Secretary) sandy@mcnabbmail.com.
L’Shanah Tovah.