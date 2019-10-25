Our next Shabbat service is Friday, November 22, at 7 p.m. in the MountainView Country Club (MVCC) Ballroom. Our services are led by Rabbi Sandy Seltzer and Cantorial Soloist Sarah Bollt, accompanied by Chris Tackett. Sharing Shabbat is a wonderful way to welcome the peace of Shabbat as a community.
Oneg Shabbat
Our Oneg Shabbat will be sponsored by Gerri and Mike Koen, in honor of their 57th anniversary. If you are interested in sponsoring an Oneg Shabbat, please contact Rhoda Kaplan, rhodasings@yahoo.com, to reserve your date. This is a terrific way to celebrate a special occasion or to memorialize someone.
Shabbat Dinner
Join us for an optional Shabbat dinner at 5 p.m. in MVCC East room prior to Shabbat services. It’s an enjoyable way to stay connected with our congregation. Contact Ellie Adelman before Wednesday, October 23, to make a reservation. Text the number (and names) for the reservation at (520) 982-3064, or email her at, geadel@q.com.
Upcoming Shabbat Services
All services are at 7:00 p.m. at the MVCC Ballroom West. Mark your calendar with the dates for future services: Fridays, November 2 and Friday, December 20, and January 31, February 28, March 27, and April 24.
Rabbi’s Classes
Finally, our Education Program, which is open to all SaddleBrooke residents, will take place at the MVCC on Tuesday evenings at 7:00 p.m. February 4, 11, and 18. We will soon announce the topic.