The Institute for Judaic Services and Studies (IJSS) invites the Congregation to High Holiday Services.

Rabbi Sanford Seltzer will lead us throughout the High Holidays with prayer, liturgy and thoughts commensurate with the High Holy Days. Our Cantorial Soloist Eliyanah Powers will guide us through our prayers with her uncanny voice and melodies. Joining us is our new accompanist Dr. Josh Nichols. Dr. Nichols is a composer, organist, pianist and teacher. Currently, his studies are continuing at University of Arizona’s, Fred Fox School of Music in Composition. Josh brings a variety of talents to IJSS. His experience in his role of religious music with the ability to elevate the service and ritual will bring many flavors to our services.

Kol Nidre will begin our Yom Kippur service at 7 p.m. on Sunday, September 24. The prayer ‘Kol Nidre’ (All Vows) is to many the single piece of liturgy that best represents Yom Kippur. A haunting melody often played by a cellist causes all present to delve deeply into their heart and soul, looking for forgiveness. We are fortunate that Robert Marshall, Cellist, will again provide us with his musical abilities by playing Bruch’s Kol Nidre at the beginning of the service. For those of you who remember, a beautiful musical composition played by an excellent musician. Mr. Marshall’s experience is extensive, his talent wide, including being the principal cellist of the SASO (Southern Arizona Symphony Orchestra) among other professional roles locally and worldwide.

We are asking that volunteers come forward to assist us during this time to help with the many tasks needed to provide to our community. Please email Esta Goldstein at jsda38@icloud.com.

Traditionally, those who have passed are thought of in The Book of Remembrance. Members should provide us with the name(s) you would like recalled on Yom Kippur and printed in the Book of Remembrance. The last day we will be able to accept names will be Sunday, September 10. Please email Seth Eisner at setheisner14@gmail.com with the names of your loved ones.

Contributions to IJSS are always welcome. Recently, we have received information that charitable donations can be made from your IRA account. An article on the IRS website entitled ‘Reminder to IRA owners aged 70 1/2 or over: Qualified charitable distributions are great options for making tax-free gifts to charity.’ The article gives instructions on Qualified Charitable Distributions. If you would like more information please email Seth Eisner, IJSS Treasurer at setheisner14@gmail.com. Of course, for any donation please seek the advisement of your legal and/or financial professionals.

IJSS is a small and welcoming congregation. We value our members and their needs. If you have questions or wish to join our congregation, please feel free to contact Esta Goldstein (520-825-1181) or Seth Eisner (520-818-6340) for information.

Shanah Tovah to all! (Happy New Year!)