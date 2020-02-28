Our next Shabbat service is Friday, March 27 at 7 p.m. in the MountainView Country Club (MVCC) Ballroom West. Our services are led by Rabbi Sandy Seltzer and Cantorial Soloist Sarah Bollt, accompanied by Chris Tackett. Sharing Shabbat is a wonderful way to welcome the peace of Shabbat as a community.
Oneg Shabbat
The Oneg Shabbat for March will be sponsored by Roseanne and Hy Beraznik. If you are interested in sponsoring an Oneg Shabbat to celebrate a special occasion or memorialize someone, please contact Rhoda Kaplan by email at rhodasings@yahoo.com to reserve your date.
Shabbat Dinner
Join us for an optional Shabbat dinner at 5 p.m. in MVCC East room prior to Shabbat services. Contact Ellie Adelman before Wednesday, March 25, to make a reservation. Text the number (and names) for the reservation to (520) 982-3064 or email her at geadel@q.com.
Upcoming Shabbat Services
All services are held at 7 p.m. in the MVCC Ballroom West. Mark your calendar with the dates for future service of Friday, April 24.