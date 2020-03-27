Our next Shabbat service is Friday, April 24 at 7 p.m. in the MountainView Country Club (MVCC) Ballroom West. Our services are led by Rabbi Sandy Seltzer and Cantorial Soloist Sarah Bollt, accompanied by Chris Tackett. Sharing Shabbat is a wonderful way to welcome the peace of Shabbat as a community.
Oneg Shabbat
The Oneg Shabbat for March will be sponsored by Joel and Judy Wyner and Phil and Jacky Serlin. If you are interested in sponsoring an Oneg Shabbat to celebrate a special occasion or memorialize someone, please contact Rhoda Kaplan by email at rhodasings@yahoo.com, to reserve your date.
Shabbat Dinner
Join us for an optional Shabbat dinner at 5 p.m. in MVCC East room prior to Shabbat services. Contact Ellie Adelman before Wednesday, April 22, to make a reservation. Text the number (and names) for the reservation to (520) 982-3064 or email them to geadel@q.com.
Upcoming Shabbat Services
After the Shabbat services held on Friday, April 24, the IJSS will take a summer hiatus until the High Holy Days.