Do you find, since retiring, you may be asking yourself “what do I want to do with my time?” Are you searching for a purpose, a way to utilize your skills? Are you missing social contact? Volunteering just may be the answer.
Following are some benefits for considering volunteering:
- Strengthen your community and your social network when you volunteer. You have the opportunity to make connections with people you are helping and cultivate friendships with other volunteers.
- Reverse loneliness in your life! A study by the Campaign to End Loneliness states that “close to 45 percent of the people in the United States admit to feeling lonely.” Loneliness and social isolation are the two most severe epidemics in the world today.
- Improve brain function, mental and physical health and lower risks for depression through consistent social interaction. Another benefit may be improving your immune system. Socially, the benefits of volunteering show up quickly and have long term effects.
- Create strong bonds with other volunteers. You can feel the need for deeper connections with other people. You may just find you live longer and happier.
- Help delay or prevent brain deterioration. Research has shown that people who volunteer may be at a lower risk for dementia. Studies from the Journal of Gerontology suggest social service improves elasticity in the brain. A fantastic outlet could just be volunteering.
- Feel younger and experience less pain or other chronic systems such as heart disease. Older volunteers can benefit the most from getting out of the house and engaging with others.
- VOLUNTEERING IS JUST PLAIN FUN!
If you are ready to make new friends, improve your mental and physical health and maybe develop some new skills along the way, start volunteering. You can change your life and the lives of others by service to your community. Don’t overlook the benefits of volunteering.
