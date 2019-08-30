Women helping women obtain the education they need to further themselves and provide for themselves and their families. That’s what P.E.O. is all about and why P.E.O. Chapter EP holds its annual Fashion Show and Luncheon to raise funds for educating women. Now it’s your turn to help out and have fun doing so. Tickets will go on sale Wednesday, Nov. 6. at 9 a.m. at the HOA2 Office, 38759 S. Mountain View Boulevard. As you know, some years tickets are sold out the first day of the sale. Don’t delay.
The Fashion Show and Luncheon will be held on Friday, Feb.21 2020. Doors open at 11 a.m., with the Show and Luncheon starting at 11:30 a.m. in the Mountainview Ballroom, HOA2. As you may have guessed from the photo of our very own “Chico’s Girls”, Chico’s will be providing the fashions this year. Tickets are $30 each.
There’s nothing more satisfying than knowing you are helping talented young women obtain an education while enjoying a wonderful meal in the company of lovely ladies. We’re looking forward to seeing you at the P.E.O. Annual Fashion Show and Luncheon.
P.E.O. chapters support the educational and charitable funds of the P.E.O. Sisterhood but are not classified as charitable by the I.R.S. Therefore, donations to individual chapters do not meet the I.R.S. requirements for a charitable income tax donation. P.E.O. shall not be liable in any way for any goods and services supplied by third-party vendors or public establishments.