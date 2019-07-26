For Oracle Schools Foundation Champions and those would like to become Champions, fall is just around the corner! Many of our friends and neighbors will return soon and it will be time to plan enjoyable events and outings together. An annual fall event here in the Brooke to consider is the Oracle Schools Foundation Gala, Champions for Children!
PLEASE HOLD THE FOLLOWING DATE FOR THIS YEAR’S EXCITING EVENT: SUNDAY, OCTOBER 20, 2019, 5 P.M., AT HOA 1, THE VISTAS. You can make reservations to attend the Gala now at www.oracleschoolsfoundation.com. Please consider lining up several couples and purchasing a sponsorship or a table. Remember also, Fixed Event items will be available for purchase as well as many exciting live auction items. It’s an uplifting and energizing evening for a great cause.
As a refresher on Fixed Price Events, for several years the major attraction at the now defunct, SaddleBrooke Treats and Talents auction were fixed price events. Since this auction is no longer being held, the Oracle Schools Foundation Board is resurrecting this feature for its Gala fundraiser this year. Fixed price events already developed are theme parties such as a Fourth of July Blowout (but not on the 4th of July!) several differently themed dinner parties, and a Mosaics Workshop. Under development are a Wine Tasting party, and a Mexican Fiesta. Each event will have a limited number of participants who can attend. There is NO bidding because each event has a fixed price. So, you can sign up for the events of your choosing, and you are set to go! These events will be published before the auction on the website and you can decide before attending the auction what you want to attend or do. So keep an eye out, as we’ll be letting people know when they are published. In addition, if you have an idea for a Fixed Price event that you are willing to host, please contact Chris Crum, at chrisbcrum@aol.com.
Our Live Auction is also filled with fun events and opportunities. Already on the list are a Mystery Dinner Party, Soup of the Month Deliveries, Swim Lessons, Zip Line Adventures, and a Tapas Dinner Party, with many more options coming in each day. There will also be themed baskets up for bid during the live auction.
In addition to lots of time to socialize with friends and a wonderful dinner by Chef Dave Bishow, our speaker will be Kathy Hoffman, Superintendent of Public Instruction. She will update us on the state of public education here in Arizona and give us insight into her ideas and initiatives. Arizona public schools continue to need infusions of private funds to maintain programs in their public schools, so all money raised at the Gala is specifically to support the Mountain Vista Pre-School in the Oracle School District. For more information about the Oracle Schools Foundation and their initiatives, please visit the web site mentioned above.