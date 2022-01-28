Have you heard someone say, “It takes a village”? The phrase actually comes from “It takes a village to raise a child” which is an Yoruba and Igbo proverb found in many different African languages. It reflects the importance that some of the African cultures place on family and community. In our SaddleBrooke culture, we have another village. Our village is the Senior Village at SaddleBrooke. While the African proverb refers to the community effort to raise a child, our SaddleBrooke version refers to the community effort that takes care of our community.
With Senior Village at SaddleBrooke there are so many parts that make the entire operation work. The volunteers work in teams to provide valuable services to our members. If you need a ride to the doctor, you can schedule a ride through the Going My Way team. If you need help changing your furnace filters, you can get a helping hand from the Helping Hands team. If you are lonely, you can request someone to visit, read, or play a card game with you from the Friendly Contact team. These are just a few of the teams that support our village. But when it comes to organizing and connecting all these caring volunteers to our members, it takes the dedicated Dispatch team.
Gail Bohlman is just one of our devoted Dispatch team members. When our members call 520-314-1042, they leave their contact information and a detailed description of their needs. It is Gail, or another member of the Dispatch team, that follows up on the message and places the request with the appropriate team. Then services generally take place 5 or more days following the original request. The Dispatch team is the very core of organizational system which makes the Senior Village work.
While Gail has only been on the job for a short while, she’s been trained by three other dedicated team members who provided her with extensive instruction. Gail has taken copious notes as she’s navigated the policies and procedures to place requests. It takes a lot of work and dedication to place the requests which come into the Senior Village line.
Like others on the Dispatch team, Gail finds great joy in her work. She feels that she has been given a gift, and that her work on the Dispatch team allows her to use that gift. But the best part is that she gets to use her gift to help others.
“I have been given a gift; the gift of organization.” shared Gail. She then added, “And through my work on the Dispatch team, I get to use my gift to help others.”
Gail also praised the other volunteers with whom she works. She commented that, “They are all such generous, able, capable people.”
Yes, it takes a village, and at the core of our village we have a dedicated dispatch team to organize our services! If you want to know more about Senior Village please call 520-314-1042.
Photo Caption:
Volunteer Gail Bohlman organizes and forwards daily calls to Senior Village from members requesting services.