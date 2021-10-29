Some of you may have noticed that the Prescription Bottle collection was discontinued during the summer. The Shelters were overwhelmed with the containers and had requested a hiatus. Recently, we were asked to resume the collection. To donate your used, empty, clean, label and adhesive free prescription bottles that have a child proof cap go to the computer store, Mezzabyte, in our business center on SaddleBrooke Boulevard and drop them in the bin located inside the store. These containers are intended to be used by veterinarians at the local animal shelters to dispense medication for animals in the shelter or in foster who are ill or injured. But which ones are the right ones to repurpose for the animal shelters? The answer: containers issued by a pharmacist. With up to 200+ containers processed each week it can get a little overwhelming when the WRONG containers are donated. If a container is off the shelf it is not a “prescription” bottle or has a label affixed by the drug manufacture we cannot take them. The labels will not come off. Please be sure that when you donate your containers they are the RIGHT ones.
The shelters and SaddleBrooke Pet Rescue Network thank you for your support; every little bit helps them care for lost and abandoned pets.