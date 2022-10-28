SaddleBrooke Pet Rescue Network’s Fashion Show/Luncheon is coming soon on Wednesday, November 30 and Thursday, December 1. This is always a sell-out, so plan on coming to the HOA#1 Clubhouse Lobby on November 2nd at 9:00 a.m. to purchase your tickets. Tickets are $25 for lunch and Fashion Show. When you arrive, you will take a number which assures your place in line. While waiting for your tickets, you can purchase your Cash Raffle tickets. Last year, we had a record amount of cash drawings, and this year, we hope to distribute to even more winners! Bring those $20 bills. Also, new this year, and for only $5, you can get a temporary glitter tattoo. This artist will be available outside, in the front entry from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

*More information with further details on luncheon time and menu is given in another article within this paper.