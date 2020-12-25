As we say goodbye to 2020, we are reminded of the many challenges we have faced together over the past year. The Goose keeps going and your support, be it through donating, shopping, volunteering, or all of the above, is what makes it possible for us to continue making good things happen every day for our neighbors, local children, seniors and families in need, people who face extraordinary challenges every day! We offer you our profound thanks for all the wonderful ways in which you support the Golden Goose!
Please join us in January as we continue to find our way through to a new and better "normal!" We greatly appreciate your patience and cooperation! It has been our honor and pleasure to remain open while providing you with the safest environment possible! Happy New Year!!