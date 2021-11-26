Our mission at Jewish Friendship Group (JFG) is to perpetuate the traditions of the Jewish faith in a social environment.
In addition to our regular members, whom we hadn’t seen for a while, we look forward to seeing any new members who wish to join us. We have resumed our popular women's coffee in October.
We recently shared coffee on Monday, November 15, at 10:30 a.m. at the home of Sandy Rosen. A big thank you goes to Zelda Aaronson for hosting the first coffee in over a year. Everyone had a wonderful time, and it was fun being together again. Our upcoming coffee date will be Wednesday, December 15 at Esta Goldstein's house. See you there!!
Our major event this month is our Chanukah party on Monday, November 29, with the blessing of SaddleBrooke’s pandemic policy. Missed seeing everyone and look forward to being together again. Please ensure that Lauren Colen receives your check by Saturday, November 20 made out to the JFG. (All this info is at the bottom.) And once again this will include the very important toy drive for the Diamond Children's Center.
Pizza and Trivia Are Back
We will be holding our annual Jewish trivia event on Wednesday, December 22 at 5 p.m. in the Vermillion Room, HOA-1, with the popular pizza and salad buffet for $12. This seems to be a popular and fun , so mark your calendars and organize your teams of eight if you wish, and don’t forget to brush up on your non-essential trivia! Fully vaccinated or recent negative covid tested members only please.
Money for membership was not paid in 2021 due to the cancellation of all our events.
It is Now Time to Collect Our Dues for 2022
Contact Lauren Colen at (520) 825-0083 or dlcolen@icloud.com.
Chanukah dinner check also made out to JFG and also contact Laurie (as above).
For further information, please contact either President Marilyn Anthony at marilynyael3@gmail.com or Deputy President Susan Berman at (520) 818-1954.