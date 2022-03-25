By the time you read this article, the JFG Book club will have met on Thursday, March 10 at the home of Laurie Colen who will present, Nesting Dolls by Alina Adams. We expect the discussion to be lively as Laurie has personal and interesting insights into the book being presented and everyone in the group always has something to say about the content. The April Book is The Lost Shtetle by Max Gross. The host and date of the Book Club is still being determined. However, the format will require that everyone who attends must present one question and a favorite quote.
The monthly Ladies’ Coffee was to be held by Sandy Basker at her home on Monday, March 7. However, Sandy had a family emergency and was unable to host the coffee. We are saying a Mishaberach for Sandy and her family and sending her our positive thoughts. Marilyn Anthony stepped in at the last minute and hosted a beautiful coffee in her home. While the group continues to be limited, it is always fun to be together and meet new people. The April coffee will be hosted by Rhoda Kaplan and the May coffee will be hosted by Loraine Stillman. Marilyn reminded the group: future hostesses are needed. If you are interested in hosting, please contact Sandy Rosen.
Once again, by the time you read this article, the Jewish Friendship Group and the Institute for Jewish Services and Studies will have held an ever-fun Purim Party. In addition to Hamantaschen from Brooklyn, homemade desserts will be offered at the HOA-1 Activity Centre. Purim is a joyous celebration of freedom. The celebration often includes costumes and libations to make the revelers tipsy so one cannot tell the good guys from the bad guys. Participants will be bringing a dessert and libations. It will be interesting to see who wins the prize for the most unusual costume (to be announced and pictured in the next issue).
We look forward to the first Potluck of the new year which will be held on Wednesday, March 23, at 5:30 p.m. in the HOA-1 Activity Centre. Those interested please contact Sherry Marmorstein via email at merrysher@verizon.net and include in your RSVP the dish you will bring.
The Jewish Friendship Group Second Seder will be held on Saturday, April 16, at 5 p.m. in the Vermillion Room at HOA-1. Sam Horowitz and Mark Schwartz with Susan Kravitz will lead the Seder including singing and games. The menu will once again consist of the traditional gefilte fish, matzo ball soup, brisket or salmon, macaroons and of course to sweeten your life, Manischewitz wine will be served. Grape juice will also be available. The cost of the Seder is $30 for members and $40 for non-members. Seating is limited to 72 people so please present your cheques, with the designation of beef or fish, to Laurie Colon no later than Thursday, April 7.
The Jewish Friendship Group welcomes anyone interested in identifying with the Jewish Community here in SaddleBrooke. If you are interested in joining our group, please contact Marilyn Anthony by phone at (520) 812-1455 or send an email to marilynyael3@gmail.com.