The Jewish Friendship Group (JFG) continued varied activities during the month of March and we look forward to another active April.

As the SaddleBag Notes copy goes to print early in April, it is noted the April Book Club will be held at the home of Alan Levinson on Thursday, April 14, and the book to be presented is “The Lost Shtetle” by Max Gross. Instead of one presenter, the format will require that everyone who attends must present one question and a favorite quote for discussion. Additional book suggestions and presenters for the rest of the year are needed.

The Ladies’ Coffee was hosted by Rhoda Kaplan and Lorraine Stillman at Rhoda’s home on Tuesday, April 5. As always, this is a time for easy socializing particularly with friends who will be leaving SaddleBrooke for the summer season.

We are still looking for hostesses for future coffees even throughout the summer. The Ladies’ Coffees are supposed to not only promote easy socializing but be simple for the hostess. In the past, Ladies felt that they had to present an extensive table which for some was difficult. The women of the JFG have suggested that the hostess is only required to make coffee and one treat; store-bought or home baked. To make it easier on the women hosting, the JFG has purchased a 45-cup coffee urn, which can be borrowed for these events. You can host alone or with another woman. If you are interested, please contact Sandy Rosen.

The first potluck of the new year was held on Wednesday March 23, at 5:30 p.m. in the HOA-1 Activity Centre. It was both a gastronomical and a social success, after more than two-years in abeyance.

The most fun event of March was held on Tuesday, March 15 at the HOA #1 Activity Center. The Jewish Friendship Group and the Institute for Jewish Services and Study held a combined evening of fun, desserts and adult beverages. After all, Purim is a holiday where those celebrating are to become so tipsy that they cannot tell Mordechai (the good guy) from Haman (the bad guy).

Queen Marilyn Anthony and her co-Queen Joan Elder MC’d Purim games where everyone participated and made the evening fun.

On the dessert table was Hamantashen from a famous bakery in New York, plus homemade desserts by our fellow members. However, the most joyous event of the evening was definitely the judging contest of costumes. The ladies came out in full regalia with masks and elaborate costumes; the men not so much. The first prize (and there was a monetary prize) went to Arlene Goins who was gorgeous as Queen Esther (or was she Cleopatra?). The second Ladies’ prize (again a gift card) went to Rhonda Somers as a Japanese Queen Esther (or was she a secret Vashti?) No prizes were awarded to the men although kudos are given to Willy Halpert for at least an attempt. Additional pictures are posted.

The annual JFG second night of Passover Seder will take place on Saturday, April 16 at 5 p.m. in the Vermillion Room at the HOA-1 Clubhouse. The Seder will be lead by Sam Horowitz and Mark Schwartz along with Susan Kravitz leading singing and the traditional games at the end of the Seder. The menu will gain consist of gefilte fish, chicken soup with matzo balls, brisket or salmon and macaroons for dessert. Traditional wine along with grape juice will be provided.

The Jewish Friendship Group welcomes anyone interested in identifying with the Jewish Community here in SaddleBrooke. If you are interested in joining our group, please call Marilyn Anthony at (520) 812-1455 or send an email to marilynyael3@gmail.com.