The Jewish Friendship Group (JFG) is zooming along.
The JFG has been able to obtain a zoom license, and so, after a long hiatus the JFG has started booking events and holding online events for our membership. We held our first zoom Ladies’ Coffee in late February and the women were thrilled to be able to see one another and share information. The nibbles, however, were not up to the usual standard! Our second coffee took place on Friday, April 16 at 10:30 a.m. and we were able to schedule it with break-out groups so that the conversations could occur in a more intimate setting. A great time was had by all, and hopefully our monthly coffees will be able to resume in our homes when the situation becomes safe to do so.
The Co-ed Book Club has been meeting regularly since October on zoom and the format has worked very well for our discussions. We have read some extremely challenging and long books during this period—which was perfect for our COVID imposed isolation! Although we could now gather outside for our meetings, it is much too hot to do so and we will be continuing to meet on zoom until we feel it is safe enough to move back into a home. With luck, this will start again in the fall. Our recent meeting discussed The Book of Longingby Sue Monk Kidd presented by Sharon Triester, which initiated a lively discussion on a wide variety of subjects. Our last meeting of this season was held on Thursday, May 6. Lorraine Stillman presented Florence Adler Swims Foreverby Rachel Beanland.
Our zoom lecture presentation series got off to a good start with Marilyn Anthony speaking about “Touring with the Israel Philharmonic Orchestra”. Marilyn was a member of the orchestra for 20-years and gave us a picture of what it was like travelling the world for up to six weeks, being away from home on Jewish holidays and managing daily life while on the road. Interestingly, she didn’t mention doing laundry… Sherry Kaplan was our speaker in May on the topic of “Being married to the popular Mayor of a small town” which gave us some insights into the behind the scenes of running a town and the pressures and issues with which one would have to contend. Our lecture series can continue as long as we have members who volunteer to give a presentation. Announcements for future lectures will be in the Monthly email bulletin. We are always looking for interesting ideas, so, please consider sharing your experiences or ideas.
We have been able to obtain a date for our Annual Chanukah Party, to be held at HOA-1 Vista’s dining room, in the evening on Monday, November 29. This is, of course, tentative, as we do not know whether the current situation will allow for an event at the clubhouse or if it will be safe to have a large, in person, group event. But we are ready, and hopeful.
Additionally, we have a booking to hold our ever-popular Potluck at the HOA-1 Activity Center in late October should regulations allow. Now that would be a return to normality!
If you would like further information regarding the JFG please feel free to contact President Marilyn Anthony by email at marilynyael3@gmail.com, or deputy President, Susan Berman, at (520) 818-1954.