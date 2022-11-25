And all of a sudden, it’s winter which means our experienced SnowBirds and those who are new to the community are rejoining our activities. As always, please seek out your new neighbors who are interested in identifying with the Jewish Community here in SaddleBrooke and invite them to one of the events. If anyone has any questions about the group, feel free to contact Marilyn Anthony at (520) 812-1455.

The Potluck on Tuesday, October 25, was held at the HOA-1 Activities Center and as always, was a very successful event. About 50 attendees brought their best dishes to share. There was a nice social hour when everyone got a chance to chat with old friends and make new ones before we got down to the serious business of eating. Tables were decorated with orange tablecloths, scarecrows, and candies in keeping with the season. We enjoyed a large and varied array of foods including appetizers, veggies, sides, meats, chickens, and desserts. A special treat was chili and cornbread and pumpkin muffins. Among the yummy sides were ratatouille, pasta salads, and potato salads. Those who looked forward to the briskets were not disappointed. Desserts were sweet. Everybody left stuffed. Thank you, Sherry Marmorstein, for organizing such a delightful evening.

The next morning (on Wednesday, October 26) the potluck was followed by the Ladies’ Coffee. The coffee was held at the home of Eileen Feldgus and she as well as Sharon Triester and Willie Reich hosted the coffee. Although the weather went from cool to very warm and there were some challenges finding a coffee pot that worked, everyone had a fun time. It just goes to prove that both evenings and mornings are good times to socialize, drink coffee and nosh (eat).

Book Club member are “packing” their travel imaginations for the first Book Club event of the season. On Thursday, November 10 our reading journey takes us to Miami, Chicago, Missoula, New York, France, and Germany. We will be tracking down a WWII stolen artwork in Woman on Fire by Lisa Barr. The facilitator will be Renee Mazin and Sharon Triester will host the Thursday, November 10 meeting at 12:45 p.m. Please come even if you haven’t had the time to complete the book.

For more information about the JFG Book Club, please email Rene Mazin at mazinrenee39@gmail.com.

Please remember that the JFG Chanukah party will take place at a dinner at the HOA-1 Vistas on Monday, December 19. More details will be announced as we get closer to the party. It is at this time that we collect toys to donate to the Diamond Children’s Center.

