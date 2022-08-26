The Jewish Friendship Group continues an active and rewarding season. Even though COVID numbers have increased in the Tucson area, we are still able to meet in person for all activities by taking proper precautions.

On Thursday, July 28, Joy Erickson welcomed Jewish Friendship Groung (JFG) Ladies to her beautiful home for coffee, fruit and baked goods. Joy and her husband are new members of the SaddleBrooke Community and to the Jewish Friendship Group. We walked through the raindrops of a mid-morning monsoon to attend. As always, the conversations were about books read, trips taken and of course family plans. A delightful way to spend a rainy morning. Thank you again, Joy

Ladies’ Coffees are now scheduled through the end of 2022. This is always a fun event and we urge you to call Sandy Rosen to hostess coffees in 2023. If you do not wish to be a sole hostess, you can be paired up with another Lady.

By the time you read this article, 30 members of JFG will have attended a “No Host Dinner” on Wednesday, August 24 in the East Dining Room of the Mountainview Clubhouse. Sue Berman put up a signup sheet at the Ladies’ Coffee and it was quickly filled. With more heated days and rainy nights, many of us have decided to let someone else cook the food and clean the kitchen.

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

An idea floated for September is an ice cream social. We need volunteers for set up, serving, clean up and ideas of the kinds of ice cream and goodies to go along with the scoops. If you are willing to assist, please contact Sue Berman (phone number below). This is a fabulous way to satisfy your ice cream craving without having to buy a pint of the fattening stuff and then eating it all yourself because you don’t want it to go to waste.

JFG will co-sponsor the Break the Fast with the Jewish Institute for Services and Studies at the end of the Yom Kipper on Wednesday, October 5. Look for details in a membership email or from the Institute.

In the “olden” days when I was a teenager and complained about the heat, my Mother would tell me to sit still and think “cool” thoughts. In that vein, think about the annual JFG Potluck which is scheduled for Tuesday, October 25. Last year’s Potluck had delicious offerings, so put this date on your calendar so you don’t miss another opportunity for some one else to feed you.

The Jewish Friendship Group welcomes anyone interested in identifying with the Jewish Community here in SaddleBrooke. If you have any questions about the group, feel free to contact Sue Berman at (520) 818-1954.