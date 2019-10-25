Our first potluck of the season takes place on Wednesday, November 2, at the Activity Centre of HOA-1. This is the time that you get to taste everyone else’s favorite recipes. Kindly contact Sherry Marmorstein by phone at (520) 825-6586 or email at merrysher@verizon.net to RSVP and co-ordinate your dish.
Mark your calendars for our annual Chanukah Dinner and AGM which will take place on first night Chanukah, Sunday, December 22, at the Vistas Dining Room.
Thanks to Ellie Adelman and Judi Schumacher for hosting the October coffee.
The November Ladies’ coffee will take place on Thursday, November 7, at 10:30 a.m. It will be hosted by Roz Eisner and Patti Reingold at Roz's house at 39795 South Hollywood Way. For everyone who plans on attending, please RSVP by Monday, November 4.
The Co-Ed Book Club kicks off its new season on Thursday, November 14, with a discussion of the bestseller The Tattooist of Auschwitz. The event is being held at the home of Rhoda Kaplan who will also be presenting the book. Rhoda always steps up to host and present, so our thanks to Rhoda once again! Our group functions so well because of the volunteerism of its members.
We are now actively seeking members who would be interested in giving a talk to the JFG on any topic of interest OTHER THAN POLITICAL. This could be a professional, travel, historical, cultural, etc. topic. If you feel you would like to present such an evening, please contact our President by email, at lanagy@yahoo.com with your name, your topic and when you would be able to do this. THANKS!!