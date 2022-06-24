The Jewish Friendship Group has had an active and rewarding season. We were able to meet in person for all activities which allowed new members to join us.

On the morning of Thursday, May 12, Carol Gordon hosted the Ladies’ Coffee. All interested members were able to attend as the coffee was held in her yard. Following the discussion at the coffee was the formation of a hospitality committee to welcome new members. The Jewish Friendship group is as the name implies: our mission is to welcome like-minded people to our organization. We have learned that having a committee rather than one person who is busy running the organization means that new, interested people will get special treatment. That might encourage more people who come to SaddleBrooke to give us a try!

There is a Ladies’ Coffee planned for July 28 with details to follow. If you wish to host a coffee either during the summer or for the upcoming fall, please contact Sandy Rosen.

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

The afternoon of Thursday, May 12, the JFG Book Club met at the home of Linda Merrit. Lorraine Stillman led a small group of “bookies” in a discussion of A Letter of Mary by Laurie R. King. A Letter of Mary is a mystery written in the style of Arthur Conan Doyle. In this book, Sherlock Holmes is married to a women forty years his junior. Sounds like a summer reading must. The Book Club will meet again in October.

The Jewish Friendship Group held its last official meeting of the winter/spring season with 40 people attending on Saturday, May 21. We opted for a taco bar set upon the patio at the Road Runner Grill at SaddleBrooke One. When we arrived we discovered that due to the high wind, the staff very appropriately moved the venue inside. The wait staff reconfigured the tables so we could converse while dining. We thank Trisha for arranging the date for us. We did socialize before sitting down to our scrumptious dinner; kudos to the chef and his team. All the newcomers were welcomed to both SaddleBrooke and our group. People mixed and matched and new friendships were made. That’s what our group is all about!

We hope to keep some of this positive momentum going forward into our monsoon season for the souls who love the heat. Members will be getting emails about the venue for the Ladies’ Coffee on Thursday, July 28 and a no host dinner during the summer. Please watch your emails for more details on these two events. If you have any questions about the group, feel free to contact Sue Berman at (520) 818-1954.