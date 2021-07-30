The Jewish Friendship Group (JFG) is up and running, and the Board members have been meeting to set up plans for the remainder of this year.
We will resume our activities in September with a lecture in our zoom lecture series on Tuesday, September 14. We hope to be able to present this lecture in person. We have made arrangements for our fall potluck at the end of October, and we have secured the Vistas at HOA-1 for our annual Chanukah Party on Monday, November 29.
We hope to be able to resume our popular monthly Ladies Coffees. Our very popular Book Group plans to resume operations in October and the selection of choices for the 2021/22-year has begun.
We are aware that there has been a great turnover in SaddleBrooke, and we have many new residents! We are a social group and invite anyone who would like more information about this group to contact the names below. The group’s mission is to perpetuate the traditions of the Jewish faith in a social environment. In addition to our regular members, whom we haven’t seen because of the pandemic, we look forward to seeing our new residents who wish to join us.
Please watch for our monthly newsletters, which will contain current information regarding the activities of the group.
If you would like further information regarding the JFG, please feel free to contact President Marilyn Anthony by email at marilynyael3@gmail.com, or deputy President, Susan Berman by phone at (520) 818-1954.