Our mission is to perpetuate the tradition of Jewish faith in a social environment. And to that end, the Jewish Friendship Group (JFG) celebrated its first Chanukah Party/AGM—and its first large, in-person event— in two-years with a fabulous, packed house and a wonderful meal. Everyone so much enjoyed simply being together again that no other entertainment was needed— just ourselves. The team at the Vistas from the chef down to the servers and the decorators were super and helped make it the successful event that it was.
The Toy Drive for the Diamond Children’s Centre was overwhelmed with donations both large and small— thanks to everyone for being so generous.
We’d love you to join us for the following events
- Pizza and Jewish Trivia– Wednesday, December 22 at 5 p.m. HOA-1 The Vistas
This event is an evening of fun and laughs enjoyed by all so send your cheques to Laurie Colen to reserve your spot. You don’t need to be in a team to attend; places will be assigned to non-team attendees.
Fully vaccinated or recent negative covid tested members only please.
- In January, we will be organizing two docent led trips to the University of Arizona Gem and Mineral Museums.
The recent meeting of the JFG Book Club was hosted and facilitated by Rhoda Kaplan and discussed “Exile Music for Those Who Can Hear It” by Jennifer Steil. The book gives a different view of having escaped the Holocaust and the changed cultural scene amongst other things that the refugees had to deal with. It led to a meaningful discussion of the various aspects of the book and the events in it.
- The next meeting will take place on Thursday, January 13 discussing comby Nathan Englander facilitated by Barbara and Jack Rosenthal and hosted by Marilyn Anthony
We'd like to thank Sandy Rosen for hosting the November Ladies Coffee and Esta Goldstein for hosting the December get-together on the Monday, December 13. As usual, the mornings were enjoyable, and we are very grateful to the weather gods for allowing us to continue to meet in the gardens. The January coffee will be hosted by Debbie Flato. Information will be forthcoming in email.
If you wish to volunteer to host a coffee, please contact Sandy Rosen by email at sandyrosen458458@gmail.com.
For further information, please contact either President Marilyn Anthony at (520) 812-1455 or deputy President Susan Berman at (520) 818-1954.