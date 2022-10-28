The Jewish Friendship Group continues to be active as the weather here in Tucson changes to a more temperate clime.

By the time you read this newsletter, the Ladies’ Coffee will have taken place at the home of Eileen Feldgus. Sharon Triester and Willie Reich were also hostesses of this event and we wish to thank them for hosting. Information about future coffees will come in the monthly bulletin and direct emails.

The BreakFast following Yom Kippur was a lovely evening with many good friends from both the JFG and the IJSS who enjoyed a light meal together. We hope that this will start a tradition of doing some events in tandem with the IJSS as a united community.

The October potluck is on Tuesday, October 25, and this will be the last one organized by Sherry Marmorstein. These potlucks are one (if not the) most popular event on the JFG calendar and the Board wishes to take this opportunity to thank Sherry for all her work in making these the continuing success that they are. And at the same time, we would love for one of our many members who so enjoy these evenings to step forward to take charge of them. For more information about this position, please email Marilyn Anthony at marilynyael3@gmail.com

The Book Club is getting ready to “travel” towards the end of this year. On Monday, November 10 our reading journey takes us to Miami, Chicago, Missoula, New York, France, and Germany. We are tracking down a WWII stolen artwork in Woman on Fire by Lisa Barr. Book club will be hosted at the home of Sharon Triester at 12:45 p.m. and will be facilitated by Renee Mazin.

In December, we stay in one place, Amsterdam. We learn about a hidden personal history from WWII and its impact on a family. Book club members will be notified before each month about times and locations for our gatherings. Hope to see you there. The time and place for the Book Club will be announced in the bulletin.

Please remember that the JFG Chanukah party will take place at a dinner at HOA-1 on Monday, December 19. More details will be announced as we get closer to the party. It is at this time that we collect toys to donate to the Diamond Children’s Center.

The Jewish Friendship Group welcomes anyone interested in identifying with the Jewish Community here in SaddleBrooke. If you have any questions about the group, feel free to email Marilyn Anthony at marilynyael3@gmail.com or call Sue Berman at (520) 818-1954.