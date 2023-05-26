“It was delightful for us to get together with long time friends at the first JFG dinner.” —Judi Friedman and Jerry Lankin.

Our first Jewish Friendship Group (JFG) intimate dinner engaged 32 members. A good time was had by all. We would like to continue the dinners into the summer for those who remain in SaddleBrooke. The next dinner is scheduled for Sunday, June 25. If a member is interested in hosting a dinner or being a participant for this dinner, please call Bonnie Lasky at (520) 825-6721 by Monday, June 12.

