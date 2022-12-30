The Jewish Friendship Group (JFG) celebrated Chanukah with our annual Party on Monday, December 19, 2022, at the Vistas in HOA-1. This was not only a delicious meal with our traditional latkes and brisket (and apple crisp this year) but also doubled as our annual general meeting where we introduced our new Board. The Vistas was a full house with candles lit on every table as we said thank you to our outgoing co-Presidents, Marilyn Anthony and Sue Berman and to Sherry Marmorstein who has been organizing our pots lucks for six-years while welcoming Sandy Rosen and Eileen Zelmanov as new co-Presidents, Sharon Hoff as our Food and Beverage coordinator, Esther Goldberg in charge of Ladies’ Coffee and Hara Lipman taking over the Potlucks. And, as usual, we collected a mountain of toys and gift cards for those young people hospitalized at Tucson Medical Center. Thanks to all for their overwhelming generosity!

The November Ladies coffee was hosted by Hara Lipman, a relatively new member of the JFG. It was a lovely intimate indoor coffee with conversation not only in small groups but as a single unit which was most informative and interesting for all of us. Our thanks to Hara for opening her home and introducing us to the delicious baked good of the new bakery in Catalina.

Our December coffee was postponed until Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at the home of Marilyn Anthony (and there will be a report next month on the rye bread!)

The December book club took place at the home of Rhoda Kaplan who presented a complex book: “House on Troubled Waters“ by Emuna Elon. Set in Amsterdam in the present, it jumps back and forth in time to untangle the life of the protagonist. The discussion was very wide ranging both about the style of the book and the content with almost unanimous praise for it.

The book for January is non-fiction: “The Last Kings of Shanghai”, which documents the two main Jewish immigrant families to China and their impact on that country while giving a wide-ranging historical picture of life there. The meeting will take place on Thursday, January 12 at the home of Melanie Einbund and the discussion led by Sam Horowitz.

Jewish Trivia will return in the New Year on Saturday, January 24 at the Vermillion Room in HOA-1. This year, it will be a pasta buffet as sadly the wonderful pizza chef left and they have yet to find a replacement. Watch for more details in the bulletin and start studying now!

Our spring (we hope!) Potluck is scheduled for Monday, February 13 at the HOA-1 Activity Center, so mark your calendars now for that well attended event.

The JFG welcomes anyone interested in identifying with the Jewish Community here in SaddleBrooke. For more information, please email Marilyn Anthony at marilynyael3@gmail.com.