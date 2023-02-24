The Jewish Friendship Group continues a varied offering of events for February and March. By the time you read this article, some of the events will have taken place and will be reported on in the next issue.

As I write this, the Jewish Friendship Group (JFG) Book Club is meeting to discuss Red Sea Spies: The True Story of Mossad’s Fake Diving Resort by Raffia Berg. Sandy Basker is hosting the club this month and Marilyn Anthony is the discussion leader. There is a hint that Willy Halpert (Marilyn’s husband) may be adding his information to this discussion. Willy was an Israeli citizen and he and Marilyn lived in Israel so his insight will be invaluable.

The annual potluck will be celebrated with gastronomical delights. The hidden chefs in SaddleBrooke never fail to tempt and delight the diners and we can expect a well rounded array of salads, potatoes, other side dishes, pastries and double fattening desserts. Save the calories all day so that you can sample everything. Hara Lipman has coordinated the potluck and promises that all dietary requirements will be met. At this writing, there are only a few spots left to be filled so we can expect a joyous review next month.

On the morning of Wednesday, February 15, Mindy Sensible and Fran Berman will be hosting the Ladies’ Coffee at Mindy’s home. These coffees are informal ways to get to know new and old residents in SaddleBrooke, make new friends and generally relax and enjoy one another.

One of the March events to anticipate is the PurimSpiel Party which is scheduled for Monday, March 6, at 5:30 p.m. at the HOA-1 Activity Center. Members attending are encouraged to dress in costumes replicating the characters in the Purim Story.

Prior to the Party, on Tuesday, February 21, Mushkie Zimmerman (baking celebrity in the Tucson community) gave a lesson on how to make Hamantaschen at the home of Brenda McBride. After the demonstration and question and answer period, JFG volunteers baked Hamantaschen for the Purim Party. These delicacies will be served as delicious dessert treat on Monday, March 6.

This party always features a raucous reading of the Megillah which is the story of the courageous Queen Esther when we cheer for the good guy (Mordecai) and boo for the bad guy (Hamen). There has been an ancient tradition that on Purim one should imbibe a certain amount of wine but that will have to wait for another news article.

The Jewish Friendship Group welcomes anyone interested in identifying with the Jewish Community here in SaddleBrooke. If you are interested in joining our group, please email Sandy Rosen (sandyrosen458458@gmail.com) or Eileen Zelmanow (zelmoes@gmail.com).