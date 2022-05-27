The Jewish Friendship Group held their traditional Second Night of Passover Seder on Saturday, April 16. A huge Thank You goes to Sam Horowitz, Mark Schwartz and Susan Kravitz for leading us in prayers, songs and games. Kudos to the kitchen and dining staff who served a delicious dinner. Seder was described as one of the best Seder meals ever served at SaddleBrooke. Everyone left with a smile on their face - high praise indeed for this event!

On Thursday, May 12, the Ladies’ Coffee was held in the morning at the home of Carol Gordon. Carol hosted this event in her back yard so that more members could gather. All who attended enjoyed the ability to sit and enjoy one another. The Ladies’ coffee is designed to allow members to get together and just be social. These are informal events, and no hostess is expected to have an elaborate “spread”. We are still looking for women to host further coffees. If you are interested, please contact Sandy Rosen.

The second event on the week of May 12, was the Book Club held in the afternoon at Linda Merritt’s home where Loraine Stillman led the discussion on A Letter to Mary by Laurie King. As always, the discussion was lively as no one in this group is ever silent about their thoughts on the book being reviewed. We thank Renee Mazin who has agreed to take over the leadership of the Book Club for next year.

By the time you read this, we will have commemorated Parents’ Day with a combined celebration of families with a “Build Your Own Taco Bar”. Unlimited Tacos, filling to choose, Dessert and Beverage—all included. You may elect to purchase a Margarita (or two) on your own from the bar.

As we wind down the season with many of our members leaving for summer adventures, we wish everyone a safe and healthy summer and we look forward to seeing you again in the fall. For those remaining, we plan to hold a no host dinner at least once during the summer so please keep an eye on your emails for more information.

The Jewish Friendship Group welcomes anyone interested in identifying with the Jewish Community here in SaddleBrooke. If you are interested in joining our group, please contact Marilyn Anthony via phone at (520) 812-1455 or send an email to marilynyael3@gmail.com or reach Sue Berman at 520 818-1954.