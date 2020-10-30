The Institute for Jewish and Judaic Studies (IJSS) was able to utilize zoom for their High Holy Day services in September. Rabbi Seltzer, cantorial soloist Sarah Bollt and pianist Chris Tackett were able to coordinate so that we had a full service of song and prayer. Approximately 75 members attended and were able to experience this most important Jewish holiday together online. We thank Chris for his expertise in putting this together.
The Jewish High Holy Days include the Jewish New Year, Rosh Hashanah and the Day of Atonement, Yom Kippur. For the New Year holiday, we eat apples and honey to symbolize a sweet year and round Challah bread to symbolize a perfect, complete year. The Day of Atonement is a serious holiday of prayer asking for forgiveness of our sins and fasting.
Regular monthly services for members will resume via Zoom on Friday, October 23, Friday, November 20 and Friday, December 18 at 7 p.m.
If you have questions or want to join IJSS please contact Joan Elder by email at joanlelder@aol.com or call (520) 360-1478.