The Co-Ed Book Club discussed Jodi Picault’s “Small Great Things” in December. The book was presented by Mark Adams who had also nominated it, with Laurie Colen hosting. There were so many different concepts expressed in the book that the meeting could have continued for much longer. Although some people feel that Jodi Picault’s books are often very opinionated, we felt that this one had a great deal of merit and was more balanced.
The January meeting will deal with “The Button Man” by Andrew Gross, a novelized account of his own family’s garment business and their dealings with the Jewish mafia in New York. It is being presented and hosted by Phil Abramowitz and Linda Solomon on Thursday, January 9 at their house, 37323 S. Desert Bluff Dr.
Thanks to Hazel Staloff and Rachel Hayden for having the ladies in for coffee in December. As is the norm, a good time and a good nosh was had by all.
Roseanne Beraznik and Esther Goldberg will be hosting the January coffee. There are no exact details at the time this article went to press but details will be forthcoming in e-mails.
We require hosts for the coffees from April onwards. Please email Sandy Rosen at sandyrosen458458@gmail.com or her email new partner in running the coffees, Ellie Edelman at geadel@q.com.
The JFG would like to thank Joan Chorost for her volunteerism and the work she did helping to run the Ladies Coffees. Joan and her husband have moved out of Saddlebrooke and we wish them both well in their new abode. And naturally our thanks to Ellie for stepping up to help out.
The next men’s luncheon will take place Friday, January 17, at the Catalina Room of the Mesquite Grill (HOA-2) 12 p.m. to 2 pm. Speaker will be Sandy McNabb, an expert on the Middle East. On this one occasion (or so they say...) women are also invited to attend with their significant others. Capacity is limited so it will be first come first serve. Please RSVP to Howard Cohen via email at hdjgm@sbcglobal.net or call him at (773) 636-3105.
And just a teaser, what survived the crash of the Space Shuttle Columbia over Texas in 2003? (Answer to be revealed next month.)
For more information about the JFG, kindly contact the President, Leslie Nagy by email at lanagy@yahoo.com.