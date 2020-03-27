Sandy McNabb presented her lecture, “Salvaging Cairo’s Jewish Heritage” to a full house of interested listeners and then fielded many excellent questions. It was a very worthwhile evening and ours thanks to Sandy. The JFG hopes to present more lectures of interest annually.
The spring Potluck took place at the end of the month and as is the custom, the JFG provided three yummy and differently cooked briskets. The attendees all brought a vast array of different dishes and a good time was had by all.
The JFG second annual Seder takes place on Thursday, April 9 at the Vistas Dining Room in HOA-1 and will be led by Seth Basker and Carol Gordon. The menu includes the traditional gefillte fish, chicken soups with kneidlach and all the other Pesach goodies including the Manischewitz naturally. The cost for members is $29.50 and $39.50 for non-members. There is the option of having salmon for your main course in place of meat. Please mark your cheques with the fish option should you want it. Payment should be sent to Laurie Colen, 63845 E. Orangewood Lane to arrive by Wednesday, April 1.
Thanks to Sue Berman, Carol Gordon and Marilyn Anthony (can I thank myself?????) for hosting the March coffee which was extremely well-attended. Luckily it was a lovely sunny day and many of the ladies were able to enjoy their rugelach and coffee outside.
Our April coffee is being hosted by Eilene Feldgus, Rachel Hayden and Willie Reich. It will be at Eilene’s house, located at 37773 S. Gold Course Dr on Wednesday, April 29. Please RSVP to Eilene by email eileenfeldgus@aol.com by no later than Wednesday, April 22.
We require hosts for the coffees from June onwards. Please email Sandy Rosen at sandyrosen458458@gmail.com. If you have not hosted over the past 18 months, kindly step up and do so.