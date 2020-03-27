The Pizza and Trivia Evening was a full house— full of people, full of excellent pizza and full of fun with the ever-challenging trivia game. (Kudos to the HOA-1 kitchen.) And even when the questions were supposedly “easy,” other than a few, they never truly were as the few easy ones were all asked during the first two sessions. But almost every question was answered correctly by someone at some team— even if they couldn’t answer all of them. The winning team answered 13 correct out of 20 questions total and each member snagged a gift certificate prize. The main thing is that everyone had a most enjoyable and entertaining evening
On Tuesday, March 3 at 7 p.m., the JFG will feature Sandy McNabb who will be presenting a lecture on the topic “Salvaging Cairo’s Jewish Heritage.” It will take place at the West Ballroom of MountainView with drinks and light refreshments supplied. This is a free event, but members are asked to RSVP to Sandy Rosen’s email at sandyrosen458458@gmail.com by Monday, February 24, as we require numbers for the refreshments and setup.
The recent meeting of the Co-Ed Book Club discussed Matti Friedman’s
“Spies of No Country,” the sole work of non-fiction being read this season.
The discussion touched on many issues raised by the book from volunteering to do something you are not really trained for, to loneliness, to feeling a stranger— perhaps looked upon often an enemy— in your own land and feeling more at home in the country of your assignment from which you had originally escaped.
A worthwhile book which opened all of our eyes to a different view of history.
The meeting on Thursday, March 12 will be hosted by Sherry Marmorstein with Carol Karp presenting “The Orphan’s Tale.” Please send an RSVP to Sherry’s email at merrysher@verizon.net by Thursday, March 5.
Thanks to Diane Korn and Margie Baron for hosting the February coffee which was, once again, a lovely morning of excellent food and conversation.
Our March coffee is being hosted by Ellie Breitbart. More information will be forthcoming when available.
We require hosts for the coffees from June onwards. Please contact Sandy Rosen by email at sandyrosen458458@gmail.com If you have not hosted over the past 18 months, kindly step up and do so.
The JFG Men’s Lunch will be on Friday, March 13, in the Catalina Room of the HOA-2 Mesquite Grill at 12 p.m. There will be time for lunch and socializing. A close friend of Howard Cohen has made a video which will be shown telling the story of how he, as a young child, and his mother and father survived the Holocaust. If you personally know other survival stories there will be time to tell them. The number of spaces is limited. Please reply to indicate that you will attend. Reply to Howard Cohen by email at hdjgm@sbcglobal.net or call him at (773) 636-3105.
For more information about the JFG, kindly contact the President, Leslie Nagy, by email at lanagy@yahoo.com.