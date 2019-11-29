Our annual Chanukah Dinner and AGM which will take place on first night Chanukah, Sunday, December 22 at the Vistas Dining Room. This year, we will be featuring the entertainment of Klezmerkaba, Tucson’s leading Klezmer ensemble. Menu is potato pancakes with sour cream and apple sauce, Beef Brisket au jus, sugar glazed carrots, & apple strudel. Salmon with Dijon molasses glaze will be available as the non-meat alternative.
Entertainment, good food and lovely company—what more can one wish for? Cost for members is being subsidized and is $20 per person for the brisket. There is an additional charge of $6 for the salmon making the cost $26.00.
The non-member cost is without subsidy and will be $26.25 for the brisket and $32.25 for the salmon. Please mark your choice of entrée on your cheques and send them to Laurie Colen, 63845 E Orangewood Lane.
The Co-Ed Book Club kicked off its new season on Thursday, November 14 with a discussion of the bestseller, “The Tattooist of Auschwitz.” The event was held at the home of Rhoda Kaplan who also presented the book and ably steered the sensitive conversation.
On Thursday, December 12, the club will be reading Jodi Picault’s “Small Great Things” the story of an African American labour and delivery nurse and the racism surrounding her care of a white supremacist couple's newborn son. Naturally the lawyer in the story is Jewish! A most thought provoking read.
Thanks to Roz Eisner and Patti Reingold for hosting a most enjoyable Ladies’ Coffee in November. The December coffee is scheduled for
Friday, December 13 at 10:30 p.m. and will be hosted by Hazel Staloff and Rachel Hayden at 39983 S. Sandcrest.
The Autumn Pot Luck was a feast of plentiful scrumptious food and decor to match the season. Doug Wolf a Saddlebrooke resident from Unit 1 entertained us with jokes. Everybody had a good time. We had a full house and people enjoyed themselves with the random seating.
We are now actively seeking members who would be interested in giving a talk to the JFG on any topic of interest OTHER THAN POLITICAL. This could be a topic relating to professional, travel, historical, cultural, etc. If you feel you would like to present such an evening, please contact our President by email at lanagy@yahoo.com. In the email, please include your name, your topic and when you would be able to do this. THANKS!!
For more information about the JFG, kindly contact the President, Leslie by email at Nagy, lanagy@yahoo.com.