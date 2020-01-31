On Saturday February 8, the JFG will be holding a Pizza and Trivia night. There will be various pizza options, including vegetarian with salad, cookies and beverages.
Tables are set for eight so please plan your teams accordingly. Anyone who attends and is not already in a team will be seated with others to make new teams. You do not need to be in a team to come and play.
Seating is limited so please get your reservations and oayment in to Laurie Colen at 63845 E. Orangewood Lane. Price for members is $15, and $18 for non-members.
The January meeting of the Co-Ed Book Club was lively and interesting. The book was “The Button Man” by best selling author Andrew Gross. This historical fiction dealt with the New York garment industry circa 1930 and the Jewish Mob’s takeover of the unions. Stories of intimidation, personal courage, and Mob brutality led to a very successful meeting. Some who attended had stories of family members who had connections to the garment trade; or the Mobsters. The discussion leader, Phil Abromowitz, ended the discussion with a talk about the Italian Mafia in Tucson in the mid-20th Century.
Roseanne Beraznik and Esther Goldberg will be hosting the January coffee at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, January 28 at Roseanne’s house, located at 374561 Jade Crest. Please RSVP by email to Roseanne at rosanneberaznik@gmail.com or Esther at esbengis@aol.com by Tuesday, January 21.
We require hosts for the coffees from April onwards. Please email Sandy Rosen at sandyrosen458458@gmail.com or her new partner in running the coffees, Ellie Edelman at geadel@q.com. If you have not hosted over the past 18 months, kindly step up and do so.
The men’s luncheon on Friday, January 17 was a full house as Sandy McNabb, an expert on the Middle East presented “Salvaging Cairo's Jewish Heritage.” Sandy’s knowledge of the situation in Egypt is firsthand and her talks are always both full of information and beautifully presented. Our thanks to Sandy for presenting this most fascinating and relevant topic. And thanks to the men for allowing the women to attend. Cannot say that the women would do the same for you guys at our coffees!
For more information about the JFG, kindly contact the President, Leslie Nagy, by email at lanagy@yahoo.com.