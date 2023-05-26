John Williams, who was a dedicated SaddleBrooke Community Outreach (SBCO) volunteer for many years, died in August 2022. However, his contribution to the organization has not been forgotten. At the annual SBCO meeting on Monday, April 10, John was posthumously recognized receptionist of the year for 2022 to 2023. His wife of 62-years, Barbara, and his sister, Susan, were present at the awards ceremony.

John lived in SaddleBrooke for more than 20-years. And although he continued working for some of that time, he generously volunteered for SBCO, working at Kids’ Closet, helping with the Food Drive and finally, when he developed back issues, serving as a receptionist in the SBCO office. According to his sister, “John took his volunteer work very seriously. He loved SBCO and planned his schedule around his volunteer commitments. When I moved here, John brought me into the fold, sharing his dedication to the organization.” Susan herself was recognized as the SBCO receptionist of the year in 2020.

John, a California native, spent 12-years serving in the United States Navy, where he was trained to be an air traffic controller. During his service, he was stationed in Japan, Texas and California. After leaving the navy, he began his career with the Federal Aviation Administration as an air traffic controller. This work took him and his family to northern and southern California. John was a skilled ATC who really liked his work. He retired from the FAA after spending 26-years on the job. But clearly John wasn’t ready to leave, quickly becoming an FAA contractor responsible for training ATCs and aiding in the advancement of air traffic technology. His family jokes that he “failed at retirement.” As long last, after four-years as a contractor, John finally did retire in 2021.

The SBCO board of directors, fellow volunteers and donors appreciate the contribution John made to the success of SBCO’s efforts to feed, clothe, provide enrichment opportunities and award scholarships to the kids living in the Copper Corridor. SBCO’s motto: “It’s all about the kids” was thoroughly embraced by John during his time as a volunteer.