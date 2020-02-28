Since 1996, the mission of SaddleBrooke Community Outreach (SBCO) has been to provide opportunities for kids to succeed. SBCO programs and grants focus on three things important to the success of children in need: food, clothing and education. Over the past 20-plus years, the variety of programs we support, as well as the number of children served, has expanded dramatically.
On Wednesday, April 8 at 3 p.m. in the Mountain View ballroom, SBCO will honor the volunteers and supporters who have made it possible to annually serve a 100-mile corridor stretching from Catalina to Miami and San Carlos, which includes more than three counties, eight school districts, 17 schools, Head Start programs and 4,000 youngsters.
It truly takes a village of committed individuals to impact so many young lives. This event is an opportunity to recognize the contributions of the many SaddleBrooke and SaddleBrooke Ranch residents who have provided SBCO with much needed assistance of time, talent and funds. Refreshments (with a no-host bar) and door prizes will be provided. Attendees will be able to visit with volunteers and meet members of the current and incoming Board of Directors. At the event, SBCO members will vote on the slate of officers for the year 2020 through 2021.
Plan now to join us in celebrating the dedication of those who have made SBCO so successful.
This event is open to the public and no reservations are required. Just come on April 8th, have fun and learn more about SBCO’s programs.