The mission of Friends of SaddleBrooke Libraries (FSL) is to provide the funds to purchase books, audio books and DVDs for the three SaddleBrooke Community Libraries. In 2021, FSL created a new event to raise funds for these materials – the Bucks 4 Books Raffle.
On Wednesday, January 19 from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. in the MountainView Ballroom, FSL will host a Bucks 4 Books Celebration. At this event, the three 2021 end-of-year raffle drawing winners will be announced. These lucky winners will split a grand prize pot of more than $3,000. We’ll also announce how much money was raised to support our three fabulous Libraries. To kick off the 2022 Bucks 4 Books Raffle, raffle tickets will be on sale during the celebration.
Buy your $25 ticket for the Bucks 4 Books Celebration and enjoy a drink, appetizers and entertainment. You’ll also have a chance to mingle with other SaddleBrooke Library supporters. Tickets for the Celebration are on sale at the SaddleBrooke HOA-2 Administration office or online at tickets.saddlebrooketwo.com.