“LEST WE FORGET, America the Brave,” the titled patriotic performance for our show, is scheduled for Sunday, March 29 at 4 p.m. at the DesertView Performing Arts Center. The SaddleBrooke Singers are delighted to have the opportunity sing magnificent songs honoring our nation’s heroes. Veterans attending the concert will receive special recognition during the performance. Please join and support us as we acknowledge those who sacrificed for our freedom.
Veteran tickets may be purchased at a discounted price of $10 only at the HOA-2 Administrative Office, or if seats are available at the theater the day of the show. General admission tickets can be obtained online from the theater box office for $20. For more information about purchasing discounted veteran’s tickets, please check our website at www.SaddleBrookeSingers.org.
Ticket holders can look forward to being greeted by Rosie the Riveter in the lobby. Please let one of the Rosie’s know if you are a veteran; she has a special flag just for you. Also, don’t forget your cell phone; during intermission veterans can look forward to a photo shoot. Who wouldn’t want to have their picture taken with the vivacious Rosie’s? You’ll want to plan on getting in line at intermission near the front of the stage. We’ll have our photographer help to snap a picture from your own phone.
The Singers are rehearsing some gorgeous patriotic music written to pay tribute to the brave men and women who fought to keep our flag flying high. The piano accompaniment varies from majestic to sorrowful to poetic, but in the hands of our amazing pianist Janie Grinstead, pictured above, you can be assured you will be enveloped in the textured voice of her musicianship. Some of the music requires Janie to have eight of her ten tiny fingers on the piano keys at one time. Luckily for us, she’s played piano for more than 50 years, and has developed the patience to get us through our rehearsals. We can count on Janie to good-naturedly pound out the individual notes when we’re out of tune, missing notes, not in sync with the timing or just plain lost and confused.
Janie began her piano lessons at five years-old in her hometown of Binghamton, New York. Her maiden piano recital was in the first grade and since then, this Saddlebrooke resident has expanded her musical endeavors with the creation of the Sonoran Singers. Perhaps sometime over the past five years you’ve seen Janie in the ballroom directing her 45-member choir, all made up of female Saddlebrooke residents.
Tanya Graf, our director is also an extremely knowledgeable musician. Tanya has more than 30 years’ experience as a choral director. She holds a Master of Music Degree from the New England Conservatory of music in Boson, Massachusetts. You will love hearing her glorious singing voice during our concert. Besides, being an accomplished vocalist, Tanya is skilled at keeping we singers focused and somehow assists us expertly through difficult music passages with a smile. Pieces we initially stumble through believing we will never get right, somehow over time, under her skilled directorship, become beautiful music.
Tanya began classical piano study at the age of seven and participated in many State and National exams and competitions into her young adult life. While in college, at the age of 19, she assumed her first position as a choir director, and since that time over the past 34 years, has continuously conducted many sacred and secular groups.
Both Tanya and Janie have great senses of humor, which along with their smiles— even when we make an egregious error— make rehearsals fun. With their mutual expertise you can count on the choir being performance ready on Sunday, March 29.
You will also enjoy listening to the other musicians onstage. Our piccolo player, Barbara Van Brunt is a Saddlebrooke resident, too. She began piano lessons at age seven, and at age 13, found herself playing as a first chair flautist for her Kingston, New York high school.
Jason Noffsinger also resides in Saddlebrooke. He’ll be pounding out the beat on the drums. Of course, music with a military flavor requires a trumpet player. We’ll have Ashton Rowe adding the sound of the trumpet to much of the music.
The musicians, along with the choir will make glorious music together. You’ll leave the concert with a full heart, renewed gratitude and thankfulness for the brave knowing if not for them, our flag would no longer be flying high.
Please come join us. If you think you might enjoy singing with the SaddleBrooke Singers, please call Jay Hansen at (520) 271-8542. You don’t need professional experience and no audition is required.