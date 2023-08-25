Mountain Shadows Presbyterian Church invites all to join us for worship at 10 a.m. on Sunday, September 24 featuring special music. Following the service and some light refreshments under our ramada, Retro Swing 7 (RS7) will put on a full concert beginning by 11:30 a.m. The concert will be inside our cooled sanctuary with comfortable seating and great acoustics.

The band, RS7, has been entertaining audiences in southern Arizona for more than 20-years. RS7 plays all kinds of music from the early 1920’s ‘Big Band” to contemporary music. As an extension of our Music Appreciation Sunday focus, RS7 will provide a wide variety of jazz-gospel, big band jazz, ballads and rock tunes in a fast-paced one hour concert. The public is invited to attend both the worship service and/or the RS7 concert. There will be no charge for enjoying God’s melodious gifts.

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

For more information about Mountain Shadows Presbyterian Church, visit mountainshadowschurch.org.