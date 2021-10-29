Save the date! SaddleBrooke HOA-2 Recreation and Activities Fair will be held on Saturday, January 22, 2022. The event will run from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. This is always an exciting and busy event where clubs and social groups showcase their activities and inform prospective members. This event is coordinated by the Fitness, Wellness and Recreation Committee, and endorses continued support of the HOA-2 Board’s Fitness and Wellness Initiative which promotes our active adult lifestyle.
Whether you are looking to join a club that supports your interests, or to find a whole new experience, this is the event for you. Participants range from fitness, foreign language clubs, computer, social and political clubs, dance clubs, and various sporting activity clubs. Self and community help groups may also be represented. You never know what interest you will find to invigorate your life. The participants provide a vast range of activities and fun. The event usually hosts about 60 plus participating clubs or groups from both HOA-1 and HOA-2.
Please join us for this fun event on Saturday, January 22, and start your New Year off with fun and wellness.
Club/Organization Registration for the Activities Fair
Registration for the 2022 Recreation and Activities Fair will begin on Wednesday, December 1 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Per table, the fee is $35. Registration forms will be available in the Administration office and online beginning Monday, November 1.
Remember that registered clubs and organizations have priority for this registration, so make sure your group is ready to go! One table per club or organization please.
The registration event will be held in the Ocotillo Room, and numbers will be given out, so you won’t need to stand in line.
Thank you and we look forward to seeing you at this fun event!