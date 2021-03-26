Please join us on Sunday, May 2 for an online event honoring mothers and women with proceeds going to assist woman experiencing homelessness in Tucson. This event will include an amazing presentation about the Sister Jose Women’s Center (SWJC) at 2 p.m.
What do I have to do to participate?
There is a specialized link to access the event website at www.srjosewomenshelter.org. By completing the quick registration, you will be able to receive specific communications leading up to the event and the link to view the video presentation.
How does an online auction work?
On or near Wednesday, April 28, registered participants will receive a text or email about when the silent auction will open. Bidding will close Sunday evening, May 2, 2021 at 8 p.m. Once you enter a bid, you will be notified by text or email if another bid is placed higher than yours. At that time, you can choose to place a higher bid or stop bidding on that item. There will also be raffles and instant items for purchase.
If you have questions or want to donate items, gift cards, services, or activities for the silent auction portion of the event, please email Brenda Druke at bdruke@sisterjose.org.
If you would like to receive future emails about the Sister Jose Women’s Center, including newsletters, updates and future event invitations, there is a subscribe form under the Contact section on the Home page. Visit www.srjosewomensshelter.org.
Thank you for considering this worthwhile cause to support Tucson women in need.